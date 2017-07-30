Yesterday we asked who you thought would win the upcoming triple threat match on Raw between Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman. Voting went Joe, Reigns, and then Strowman with the thought that Joe could use this (somewhat meaningless) win to help keep his momentum, while the other two don't really need it. Of course, many responses said Brock Lesnar will interfere, so there will most likely be no winner.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

A-Two-Z:

"Joe, seeing as he has no chance of winning the PPV, they will just give him a win on RAW to keep him looking strong."

The Truth:

"Triple threat matches are so pointless if there's nothing on the line. WWE is getting so lazy with their booking."

See Also Jon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier, Calls Out Brock Lesnar

Bork Laser:

"The guy who is taking the pin at SummerSlam will win this match according to the WWE booking logic."

Sheriff Sexyboy:

"All I know is that when the match is over, Strowman won't be finished with it yet."

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.