- Above is the latest WWE Fury video featuring 14 Kinshasas from Shinsuke Nakamura. In the video he takes down opponents like Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Finn Balor. This Tuesday, Nakamura will be facing John Cena for the chance to go to SummerSlam and take on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

- Last night was WWE's final event at the Joe Louis Arena and also where they announced the upcoming Hell in a Cell PPV, which return to Detroit on October 8 . John Cena gave a final salute as he mentioned how the arena was where he had his debut PPV match fifteen years ago.

"Fifteen years ago, I had my very first PPV match, in this building. Everyone here tonight knows all about the energy and the aura that you get surrounded by when step foot in this building right here."

Pretty cool moment. @JohnCena gives one final salute to @JoeLouisArena, where he had his debut PPV match. I was at both. #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/P9YvwOljno — Jason Shubnell (@JasonShubnell) July 30, 2017

- Matt Hardy posted another "fun fact" related to his gimmicks and GWF. Hardy noted that when he was known as "Iconic" or "Big Money" Matt Hardy - both were created in ROH - TNA/GFW had him use those gimmicks when he came to the company. GFW President, Ed Nordholm, was interviewed by Sports Illustrated earlier this week to talk about the Hardys and ownership of the "Broken" gimmick.

What about "The ICONIC" or "BIG MONEY" Matt Hardy? — Jose Mercado (@jmercadolions92) April 30, 2017

FUN FACT-Both personas were created & used in ROH, who I had an agreement with, yet TNA/GFW had me utilize them on their TV.



IRONIC, right? https://t.co/m6wRAxX2Zo — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 29, 2017

