Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino is the new UFC women's featherweight champion and now she wants to cross-over to face Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

Prior to defeating Tonya Evinger for the vacant title at UFC 214 on Saturday night, Cyborg called Becky Lynch out on Twitter:

"Let's make a deal. If I win tonight in cali, and you win tonight in Detroit...you agree to to sign the #summerslam contract," Cyborg tweeted. "Don't b scared!"

Let's make a deal. If I win tonight in cali, and you win tonight in Detroit...you agree to to sign the #summerslam contract. Don't b scared! https://t.co/CMlzPrdw0e — #andstill #UFC214 (@criscyborg) July 29, 2017

Lynch, teaming with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and Charlotte beat Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella at the live event in Detroit. Lynch tweeted out the following video of her watching Cyborg walk out for her title fight at UFC 214:

Justino went on to defeat Evinger via TKO with knees at 1:56 of Round Three to win the UFC women's featherweight championship Saturday night in Anaheim, California. She then tweeted her proposed match for SummerSlam to Triple H:

SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. We'll have complete live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com.

@KOllomani contributed to this article. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.