- Above is the latest Goldberg video uploaded on WWE's YouTube channel featuring Goldberg destroying Steven Richards on RAW on July 28, 2003.

- "Free agent" John Cena is being advertised for his first RAW pay-per-view since the Draft last year. WWE has Cena listed for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 24th. As noted, Brock Lesnar is also advertised for that show.

- WWE Shop has a "Summer Savings" sale this weekend where you can take 25% off on orders of $50+ and markdowns on Select Summer Collection Merchandise. No code necessary. There is no code necessary, just use this link. Some exclusions apply, including championship titles, memorabilia, WWE 2K18, AJ Styles Authentic Vest, Gift Cards and Connor's Cure merchandise.

- The Rock was backstage at UFC 214 last night. You can see The Rock with Jon Jones and Cris "Cyborg" Santos, both who became champions last night, below:

