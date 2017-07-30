Source: Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast

Al Snow spoke to the Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"He's so obsessed you have to wonder if he has a sexual crush on me or something, you know what I mean? Only thing I can think of - much like his life story - if he hadn't been mentioning me in it, his life story would be just like his p---s; kinda short."

On his GFW departure:

"I'm no longer with them because of financial reasons. Financial reasons are there are only so many spots for agents. New management came and and there are only so many spots for crew. I had a wonderful time there, I had a great run, it lasted much longer than I expected."

Advice for indie wrestlers trying to get noticed by WWE:

"Make your contacts through the proper channels, make phone calls and try to connect with people. Don't just show up and hang out at the door. Show up and introduce yourself. If it doesn't work the first time, try a second time. If it doesn't work the second time, try a third. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain."

The Duke Loves Rasslin Podcast drops every Thursday at 11PM EST. All shows are posted and archived on YouTube. In addition the latest two episodes can also be heard on Itunes, Soundcloud, Podbay.Fm, Stitcher Radio App and other fine podcast Apps. You can listen to the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.