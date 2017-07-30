- Above, Mae Young Classic participant, Sage Beckett, talked about how she was able to fight off an illness and lose 130 pounds, which helped get her to the WWE after 10 years. WWE will have a "Bracketology" preview special on August 20th after SummerSlam goes off the air, the first four episodes of the tournament - featuring the first round - will be released on Monday, August 28th via the WWE Network. Episodes 5-8 will be released on Monday, September 4th and then the live finals will take place from Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12th at 10pm EST after SmackDown goes off the air that night.

- Both Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal had new shirts added to WWE Shop.

- Bullet Club member Tama Tonga wished former Bullet Club member, Finn Balor, "Happy Birthday" and posted photo of the Club after they beat up Kenny Omega, before he was a member. Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks tagged Omega and Omega responded, "I must say, that's not really the most flattering group picture." Soon after, AJ Styles responded, "I know whatcha mean," in reference to the time The Bullet Club kicked Styles out of the group.

