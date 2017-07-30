Source: Sky Sports

Pete Dunne spoke with Sky Sports on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"It's best for WWE. It's not an attempt to destroy the independent scene, it's a great feeder system for WWE. Opportunities like this aren't just great for us, they're great for everyone. It's only natural to see more of this in the future."

The NXT TakeOver: Chicago match against Tyler Bate:

"At Takeover we felt a lot of pressure to show what the UK scene is capable of. We assumed we were unknown, went to kill it and our goal was to be so good it increases the pressure for a UK show. We want it, fans want it and we feel we helped with that."

His goals in WWE:

"I'm taking it every day as it comes but I want to build a real UK scene. I'll continue to develop and have storylines in Progress Wrestling and others like ICW. But of course, eventually I'd like to be a WWE main roster talent, be on NXT, get to a Wrestlemania and compete for the world titles while representing the UK scene."

