- Peter Rosenberg of Bring it to the Table took a look at fans reacting to the surprise return of The Great Khali at Battleground.
- On Twitter, Seth Rollins cheered on Daniel Cormier in last night's UFC214 Light Heavyweight Championship match, saying "Show them what's up!" After the fight, Rollins commented on how the fight was awesome and Jon Jones cut a hell of a promo, calling out Brock Lesnar.
Tonight's the night! Show em what's up @dc_mma!— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 29, 2017
Just an awesome main event from the two best. Chin up @dc_mma. And a helluva promo by @JonnyBones! #ufc214— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 30, 2017
