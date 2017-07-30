- Peter Rosenberg of Bring it to the Table took a look at fans reacting to the surprise return of The Great Khali at Battleground.

- WWE posted a gallery of this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group includes: Alexa Bliss, Sheamus and Cesaro, Lana, and Charlotte with AJ Styles.

Our dinner view for the night! So pretty #Cabo

Move over or get run over!! #WeAreTheBar #RAW @wwesheamus

Live the life you always imagined. #TotalDivas #LanaSquad

I too can look phenomenal @ajstylesp1 @wweshop

Seth Rollins On Doubting Himself During His Knee Injury, Finally Wrestling Again, More
- On Twitter, Seth Rollins cheered on Daniel Cormier in last night's UFC214 Light Heavyweight Championship match, saying "Show them what's up!" After the fight, Rollins commented on how the fight was awesome and Jon Jones cut a hell of a promo, calling out Brock Lesnar.



Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

