Shawn Michaels is currently on the road with NXT and took a few minutes to talk with Kayla Braxton on WWE's Facebook page. You can see the full interview below, here are some of the highlights:

"One is very different than the other; it's a little bit more of a rebellious, rowdy, and very sort of protective group, as well. I think they understand that all of the NXT Stars that they're seeing are eventually going to the main roster, but right now, they're theirs to enjoy. I think [the NXT crowd] also understand they are going to be a big part of what takes these NXT Stars to the next level."

NXT standouts:

"From the guys that are a little bit more experienced: Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong, I very much enjoy them to guys like Patrick Clark – Velveteen Dream – I certainly see a lot there. But then you go a little further down with less experienced, Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude, so I think there's real potential there. My goodness, with the girls of course you've got Ember [Moon] and Asuka [who] are phenomenal. Nikki Cross, but then, again, there are some sleepers out there, Sage [Beckett] and Abbey Laith, I think there's so much depth here."

Why the WWE Performance Center is such a great environment to work in:

"Matt Bloom [Head Trainer] and Sara Amato [Trainer/Producer] are the ones - honestly, in my opinion - who deserve all of the credit. They are the ones that set the vibe, set the mood, set the culture for that place each and every day and it is absolutely, easily, the best environment I have ever been in, in my entire life. It is phenomenal, it really is, and that isn't blowing smoke or kissing anybody's backside because those two make it that way."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.