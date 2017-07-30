- In the video above, Jim Ross, Lita, and a number of the Mae Young Classic participants reflect on Mae Young's legacy in pro wrestling.
- Titus O'Neil is on the road with Akira Tozawa, and it looks like his client's musical pick is a bit confusing to O'Neil. When O'Neil asks what they are listening to, Tozawa responds, "Japanese, yo!"
I don't know what @TozawaAkira has me listening to??????????????#TitusWorldWide is ALL about Being INCLUSIVE but lawd?????? pic.twitter.com/kxL3flfxlf— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) July 30, 2017
