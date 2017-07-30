- In the video above, Jim Ross, Lita, and a number of the Mae Young Classic participants reflect on Mae Young's legacy in pro wrestling.

- WWE looked at five of "John Cena's coolest SmackDown matches" as we approach his encounter with Shinsuke Nakamura this Tuesday. The five picks were: Rob Van Dam (2004), The Undertaker (2003), Rey Mysterio (2003), Seth Rollins (2013), and Eddie Guerrero in a Parking Lot Brawl (2003).

John Cena Says His WWE Days Are Numbered, Reveals Why He Is A Free Agent On TV
- Titus O'Neil is on the road with Akira Tozawa, and it looks like his client's musical pick is a bit confusing to O'Neil. When O'Neil asks what they are listening to, Tozawa responds, "Japanese, yo!"


