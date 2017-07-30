- Above is the first two matches from earlier today in the G1 Climax tournament. You can catch up on today's results by clicking here. The tournament runs until August 13, where the winners of Block A and Block B will face off.

"[It will be] a draw. [Laughs] Kenny will have thought of that too. I think he'll be aggressive right from the bell. I have to be, too. ...Of all these group matches, this is the one where winning or losing makes the most difference. It's just a league match, it's not even the final, but the whole world will be taking notice. That match might get even more attention than the final itself."

- A fan on Twitter asked Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks if they faced The Revival, how would the Bucks neutralize Dash and Dawson's leg-oriented offense. Nick's response was simply: "By not selling it."

@NickJacksonYB if you were to face off with the Revival, how would you neutralise their leg-oriented offense? — Grizzexploder (@Grizzexploder) July 29, 2017

By not selling it. https://t.co/M3JItR8D9J — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) July 29, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.