- On the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Sasha Banks and Charlotte are the featured subjects. Next week's subject will be Roman Reigns.
- On Twitter, Matt Hardy and Dash Wilder / Scott Dawson bantered back and forth about who is the better team. While Dash said The Revival is forever and The Hardys are just on a nostalgia tour, Matt pointed to their history as champions and plan to make Dash and Dawson famous.
Hey #Revival, @ScottDawsonWWE & @DashWilderWWE.. You 2 picked the right @WWE Tag Team to jump on..— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017
WE'LL MAKE YA FAMOUS..
And HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/5Vm4BUk0wQ
Reality ??— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) July 30, 2017
You're only a temporary fix. We're #Forever.
Forever
The
Revival#GTTOAT#TopGuys https://t.co/w9t6kua1vF
Hardys 1992-present— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017
Revival 2014-present
Do you know what "temporary" means, you OBSOLETE MULE? https://t.co/UfcurZvHRQ
Hardys Nostalgia Act: April 2017-August 2017.— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 30, 2017
The Revival: 2014- Forever. https://t.co/wvZSlthAXF
You 2 IGNORANT APES won't be around long enough to even create NOSTALGIA.— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017
When we SNAP, you "no famous" flash in the pans shall be DELETED. https://t.co/z60TEKlGWY
The Revival: 1— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 30, 2017
Nostalgia: 0 https://t.co/X5b5iOHRnN
World Tag Titles— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017
Hardys 11
Revival 0 (2 while developing)
Box Office amounts drawn
Hardys $277,700,923
Revival $526 https://t.co/no0Y9OHBj4
