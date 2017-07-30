- On the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Sasha Banks and Charlotte are the featured subjects. Next week's subject will be Roman Reigns.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer, Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 70 years old. He was inducted in WWE's Hall of Fame in 2015.

Happy birthday to #WWE Hall of Famer, Arnold @schwarzenegger!

Update On GFW - 'Broken' Universe Trademarks
- On Twitter, Matt Hardy and Dash Wilder / Scott Dawson bantered back and forth about who is the better team. While Dash said The Revival is forever and The Hardys are just on a nostalgia tour, Matt pointed to their history as champions and plan to make Dash and Dawson famous.








