- On the latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Sasha Banks and Charlotte are the featured subjects. Next week's subject will be Roman Reigns.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer, Arnold Schwarzenegger turned 70 years old. He was inducted in WWE's Hall of Fame in 2015.

- On Twitter, Matt Hardy and Dash Wilder / Scott Dawson bantered back and forth about who is the better team. While Dash said The Revival is forever and The Hardys are just on a nostalgia tour, Matt pointed to their history as champions and plan to make Dash and Dawson famous.

Hardys 1992-present

Revival 2014-present



Do you know what "temporary" means, you OBSOLETE MULE? https://t.co/UfcurZvHRQ — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017

Hardys Nostalgia Act: April 2017-August 2017.



The Revival: 2014- Forever. https://t.co/wvZSlthAXF — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 30, 2017

You 2 IGNORANT APES won't be around long enough to even create NOSTALGIA.



When we SNAP, you "no famous" flash in the pans shall be DELETED. https://t.co/z60TEKlGWY — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017

World Tag Titles



Hardys 11

Revival 0 (2 while developing)



Box Office amounts drawn



Hardys $277,700,923

Revival $526 https://t.co/no0Y9OHBj4 — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 30, 2017

