- Georges St-Pierre will fight Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship when he returns instead of Tyron Woodley. Dana White had originally said that Woodley would get GSP if he successfully defended the UFC welterweight championship against Demian Maia at UFC 214 on Saturday night. However, Woodley's performance where he broke a record for the least amount of punches thrown in a five-round title fight upset White to the point where he decided a change was necessary. In comments to the media after UFC 214, White told reporters that he knows Bisping will fight GSP and that Woodley breaking a record speaks for itself.

- Overhead footage of Daniel Cormier following his knockout loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214 was pretty difficult to watch. For over two minutes, Cormier stumbled around trying to regain his wits following his KO loss to Jones. You can watch it below h/t Reddit and MMAJunkie

(VIDEO) This overhead camera shot stays on Daniel Cormier for a few minutes following the knockout loss to Jon Jones. Not an easy watch. pic.twitter.com/5UIUDvGGIH — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 30, 2017

- The UFC announced their first ever live event from the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Tickets will be available beginning on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was in attendance at UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 on Saturday night. He was shown on-camera sitting next to Miles Teller. He raised the People's Eyebrow for the camera.

- Brian Ortega and Renato Moicano received $50,000 bonuses for "Fight of the Night" for their featherweight bout on the UFC 214 Prelims. Jon Jones and Volkan Oezdemir received $50,000 "Performance of the Night Bonuses." UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 attendance was reported at 16,610 with a total gate of $2,448,870 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. This was an attendance record for the venue.

