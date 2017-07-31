- Above, Tyler Breeze took on Xavier Woods in a Wheel of Fortune showdown with the loser getting cake in their face. The video also included appearances by Kevin Owens, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Renee Young, Mike and Maria Kanellis. Breeze eventually lost and had to face the cake.
- On WWE's Instagram, Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message to Cena before their match on Tuesday. In the video, Nakamura said:
"This Tuesday, SmackDown, I will see you John Cena. Then I will face Maharaja, Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. I see you Cena. YeaOh!"
