- Above, Tyler Breeze took on Xavier Woods in a Wheel of Fortune showdown with the loser getting cake in their face. The video also included appearances by Kevin Owens, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Renee Young, Mike and Maria Kanellis. Breeze eventually lost and had to face the cake.

According to F4WOnline's Daily Update , for the first time ever a wrestling TV match has received betting odds for John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura. The smart money isn't in yet, but as of right now, John Cena is favored -160 to Nakamura at +120.

- On WWE's Instagram, Shinsuke Nakamura sent a message to Cena before their match on Tuesday. In the video, Nakamura said:

"This Tuesday, SmackDown, I will see you John Cena. Then I will face Maharaja, Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam. I see you Cena. YeaOh!"

@shinsukenakamura has a message for @JohnCena about his HUGE opportunity this Tuesday on #SDLive! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

