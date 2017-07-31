Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Justin J. for sending in these results for last night's WWE RAW live event in Youngstown, OH:
* Neville defeated Akira Tozawa
* Finn Bálor defeated Elias
* Big Cass squashed Enzo in under a minute
* Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno
* Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel
* Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax
* Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification. Reigns speared Strowman through a table after the match to send the crowd home happy.
