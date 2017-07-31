Source: The Steve Austin Show

Recently on The Steve Austin Show, WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin welcomed fellow WWE HOF Inductee Jim Ross to the podcast. Among other things, the pair discussed Kenny Omega and a possible WWE run for the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

"He's [Omega] very reminiscent to me and indicative of today's [pro] wrestler, what they think, and how they act, and how they perceive the [pro wrestling] business," JR said. "And I'm not saying any of this in a negative way, just there's a new era and a new wave of thinking. And for us old guys, we kind of have to be willing to hear their point of view because their point of view sometimes isn't what we were raised with."

In Austin's learned opinion, an unhindered Omega in WWE could be "the next big thing".

"Hands down, he is one of the best in the world, if not the best in the world, in my opinion. If he came to the WWE, if he had any interest in doing so, I think that guy could be the next big thing." Austin added, "I don't know if it's going to happen. I said he has the potential to be, if he was given the platform, just not be put in a box."

Austin continued praising Omega, saying 'The Cleaner' is "a real deep thinker" and "super talented".

"He may never go to New York, but just when I look out there, Jim, and I ask, who could be the next big draw, he's at the top of my list. May it happen or will it happen? Maybe it will and maybe it won't, but that's what I think his potential is." Austin admitted, "I see so much in this kid and that's why I'm so high on him."

Moreover, Austin suggested that if charisma really is the most important factor in scouting prospective WWE talents, Triple H should look no further than Omega, who has charisma in spades.

"I was watching an interview Triple H did an [the interview and] said, 'what's the one thing you're looking for most in a person that he's interviewing with to bring into the company?' And the number one thing he said was 'charisma,' and, man, when I've seen this kid, and I've never met him, but I saw some of his interviews over there in Japan. He speaks fluent Japanese. And, boy, all of a sudden, he started lighting up in the Japanese language. And then, he's speaking in English. He was like a lightning bolt on that microphone."

Austin considered, "a lot of charisma, a lot of presence, and bigger than life personality. And he can go like a son of a b---h in the ring, so he has got all that. He has been in the business 15 years or better, so he knows all that. He knows how to get over. He can get over if the company's really behind him and given that platform. I think he's a guy that's hungry enough to be on board and say, 'hey, I want to be number one.'"

Ross claimed that he respects Omega for staying with NJPW to take care of some "unfinished business".

"He still has unfinished business to do in New Japan because he has accepted some portion of ownership of his role in that company, so being in New Japan to Kenny Omega is important. It's not just about Kenny Omega and his payday, or Kenny Omega and his gimmick sales, or what the Bullet Club does, or blah, blah, blah, or a million things. It's about, 'can he help build the brand that's funding his life right now?' And that's what they're doing. And he has taken ownership of that, 'I have unfinished business and I want to stay here and get this company elevated more.'"

With that said, Ross indicated that he thinks Omega will sign with WWE in 2018. Additionally, JR insinuated that Omega would be leaving money on the table if he never works for WWE, saying Omega "owes it to himself" to have a WWE run before he is 38 or 39 years old.

"When his deal is up in early 2018, as I understand it, that I think he will be in WWE sometime in 2018." Ross averred, "if you're a pro wrestler and you don't have the chance, or you take yourself out of a chance to go to WWE at some point in your career, in your productive years, you might be cheating yourself in my opinion money-wise."

