Popular independent wrestling standout Donovan Dijak revealed on Twitter his final independent dates. They are as follows:

We noted here on WrestlingINC.com there was speculation Dijak had signed with WWE because he was no longer accepting indie bookings, where it was teased he was heading to NXT.

Dijak, 30, debuted with Ring of Honor in 2014 and was trained by Brian Fury. WWE originally offered him a contract back in January but the offer was rescinded due to a legal threat the company received from ROH. Dijon refused to re-sign with ROH in February so that he could get another opportunity with WWE.

