Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA as the road to WWE SummerSlam continues.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Three's a crowd in the main event
* Jason Jordan to speak out on "Miz TV"
* Brothers in arms: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
* Hardy Boyz and "good brothers," meet Team Red's "top guys"
* Bálor to Wyatt: "Let's play"
