Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA as the road to WWE SummerSlam continues.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:

* Three's a crowd in the main event

* Jason Jordan to speak out on "Miz TV"

* Brothers in arms: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

* Hardy Boyz and "good brothers," meet Team Red's "top guys"

* Bálor to Wyatt: "Let's play"

