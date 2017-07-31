- Above is the latest Being the Elite entitled "We're Back!" The group gets together after taking a short summer vacation. Also, Kenny Omega gives an update from Japan about the G1 Climax and if he'll make the finals.

- Tetusya Naito spoke with NJPW on his upcoming opponents in the G1 Climax 27 tournament and what winning the tournament means to him:

"I say the G1 is the biggest springboard there is. The biggest launching pad. And I jumped off that springboard in 2013, but I didn't make the most out of that momentum. This time, I'll jump higher than anyone has ever flown."

- Speaking of Omega, ROH announced his first IWGP US Championship defense in the U.S. will be on Sunday, October 15 in Villa Park, Illinois at the Odeum Expo Center. It will be featured on the ROH/NJPW co-promotional Global Wars: Chicago tour. His challenger will be announced in the coming weeks and tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 2 at 10am ET for ROH Ringside Members and Friday, August 4 at 10am ET for the general public.

Chicago stop added to the Global Wars Tour! @KennyOmegamanX will defend his IWGP US Title! Tickets on sale this week https://t.co/LdWInWrm6o pic.twitter.com/B5u6d7zIw6 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 31, 2017

