Source: TMZ

Chris Jericho was involved in a verbal altercation with a man in New York City on Friday night, according to TMZ.

In video footage posted Monday morning by TMZ Sports, a man is shown shouting curse words at the former Undisputed WWE Champion with Jericho shouting back at him, "F-ck your ass."

The man said he was a fan and was just trying to tell Jericho congratulations. More expletives were exchanged before Jericho told someone with him, "These guys are f-cking p-ssies."

Witnesses told TMZ Jericho was approached outside a tribute show for musician David Z, who was killed in a recent bus accident. The SmackDown superstar signed autographs and took pictures at first before getting frustrated and turned people down.

It's at this point the aforementioned incident occurred. TMZ reached out for Jericho for comment but had not heard back as of press time. You can watch footage of what happened embedded in the video above. Please be advised the language is NSFW.

Jericho, who has been away from WWE so he can fulfill obligations with his band Fozzy, made a surprise return to the company on the July 25, 2017 episode of SmackDown. He competed in a triple threat match against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles for the WWE United States Championship. Styles went over in the match.

