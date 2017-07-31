- As seen above, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at marvelous mid-air reversals with SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and others.

- WWE's John Laurinaitis turns 52 years old today while ECW Original and former TNA star Kid Kash turns 48.

- Drew McIntyre hypes tickets WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" in this new video. He will be facing NXT Champion Bobby Roode that night. Drew says his big moment is coming at Takeover, promising to take everyone's breath away.

