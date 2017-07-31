- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring giant returns from some of WWE's biggest Superstars - Big Show, Kane, The Undertaker, current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and others.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar presents the biggest threat to Lesnar's title in the Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam - Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe or Braun Strowman. As of this writing, 55% voted for Braun while 29% went with Reigns.

- As noted, WWE held their final event at The Joe Louis Arena in Detroit this past Saturday night, a SmackDown live event. Below are videos of Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens talking about working the last show at The Joe. You can also see video from John Cena's post-match promo.

It wasn't easy for @JohnCena to say #Farewell2TheJoe as he returned to the building he had his first pay-per-view match in. @JoeLouisArena pic.twitter.com/ZvhLwYkrAp — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.