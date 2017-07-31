- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring giant returns from some of WWE's biggest Superstars - Big Show, Kane, The Undertaker, current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and others.
- As noted, WWE held their final event at The Joe Louis Arena in Detroit this past Saturday night, a SmackDown live event. Below are videos of Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens talking about working the last show at The Joe. You can also see video from John Cena's post-match promo.
It was an honor for @AJStylesOrg to perform in the LAST @WWE show and LAST SHOW EVER in the @JoeLouisArena! #Farewell2TheJoe #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/wfZrfpEIfL— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2017
It's so hard to say goodbye... except if you're @FightOwensFight. #Farewell2TheJoe #WWEDetroit @JoeLouisArena pic.twitter.com/e8jBu52Vo0— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2017
It wasn't easy for @JohnCena to say #Farewell2TheJoe as he returned to the building he had his first pay-per-view match in. @JoeLouisArena pic.twitter.com/ZvhLwYkrAp— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2017
