Source: PWInsider

- The SummerSlam opponent for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will be determined on this week's WWE 205 Live episode as Akira Tozawa faces off with Ariya Daivari to determine a new #1 contender.

As noted, Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns and Jason Jordan on MizTV has already been announced for tonight's show. Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.

