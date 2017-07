Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Zach Stefanski for sending in these results from last night's SmackDown live event in Saginaw, Michigan:

* U.S. Champion Aj Styles defeated Kevin Owens

* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

* Luke Harper & Sin Cara defeated Erik Rowan & Aiden English

* Samoa Joe defeated Tye Dillinger

* Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal & Dolph Ziggler

* Charlotte, Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Natayla, Carmella & Tamina

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defeated The Usos & The Fashion Police in a triple threat match

* John Cena defeated Rusev

Biggest pops

Randy Orton

John Cena

New Day

Most Heat

Jinder Mahal

Rusev

Aiden English

