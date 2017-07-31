WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained his title in a Fatal 4 Way at Insane Championship Wrestling's "Shug's Hoose Party 4" event this past Saturday night in Glasgow. Dunne retained over BT Gunn, Wolfgang and Trent Seven.

In the video above, Dunne says he beats people up, he hurts people and he collects titles, and he now owns ICW just like he owns WWE. In regards to where the title is going next, Dunne says he's taking it to the top and keeping it as he captures title after title until everything is his.

The event also saw WWE cruiserweight Noam Dar return to the ICW promotion. WWE posted the following on The BruiserWeight and Dar working the event:

