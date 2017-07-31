- The odds of Jon Jones fighting Brock Lesnar in the UFC before July 15, 2018 are (-160) Yes to (+120) Bo, according to Bovada. If the fight happens, the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion is a -350 favorite over Brock Lesnar at +265.

- Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier made $1,000,000 in disclosed payroll for his main event fight against Jon Jones at UFC 214 last Saturday, according to MMAFighting.com . Below are all disclosed earnings from the event, which does not represent a fighter's total earnings, such as income from sponsors, pay-per-view or discretionary bonuses, which are not publicly disclosed:

MAIN CARD (PAY-PER-VIEW)

Jon Jones ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Daniel Cormier ($1,000,000)

Tyron Woodley ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Demian Maia ($110,000)

Cris Cyborg ($200,000 + no win bonus = $200,000) def. Tonya Evinger ($100,000)

Robbie Lawler ($200,000 + $100,000 = $300,000) def. Donald Cerrone ($155,000)

Volkan Oezdemir ($80,000 + $30,000 = $110,000) def. Jimi Manuwa ($120,000)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX)

Ricardo Lamas ($53,000 + $53,000 = $106,000) def. Jason Knight ($31,000)

Aljamain Sterling ($33,000 + $33,000 = $66,000) def. Renan Barao ($53,000)

Brian Ortega ($26,000 + $26,000 = $52,000) def. Renato Moicano ($23,000)

Calvin Kattar ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Andre Fili ($24,000)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC FIGHT PASS)

Alexandra Albu ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Kailin Curran ($20,000)

Jarred Brooks ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Eric Shelton ($10,000)

Drew Dober ($22,000 + $22,000 = $44,000) def. Josh Burkman ($54,000)

- Daniel Cormier apologized to referee "Big" John McCarthy after initially acting out following his fight stoppage against Jon Jones at UFC 214 on Saturday. Cormier, who was knocked out by Jones following a high head kick, was visibly out of it following the fight and acted out until he saw the replay. He posted the following on Instagram:

First off, thank you all for the kind words. I have felt the support. Congratulations to Jon Jones and his team. They did a phenomenal job and got the victory. Also, to Big John McCarthy, I would like to apologize for acting up with you. I am thankful for the time you gave me to try and defend myself and stay in the fight. You are the best in the business for a reason. I also wanna thank my team and my coaches. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. Your time and energy is greatly appreciated. You guys did a wonderful job, I was ready. It's a fist fight and things happen. Dana White and the @ufc, thank you for being the premiere organization in all of MMA. Again, congrats to Team Jones and JacksonWink. Love you all. I'll see you soon. DC @layziethesavage

Big John replied with the following on Twitter:

1/2 @dc_mma U have nothing to apologize for. You have been an incredible champion who has represented the sport of MMA with class & dignity — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 31, 2017

2/2 @dc_mma you also fought a great fight against an incredible competitor. It was an honor being in the cage with 2 of the greatest #AskBJM — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 31, 2017

