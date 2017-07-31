- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's Hard Nocks South Life from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, with Cena working up to a heavy squat.
- Twitter went wild this afternoon with speculation on Paige making her return at tonight's WWE RAW in Pittsburgh. The speculation started after a WWE Snapchat video with Charly Caruso. You can see that video below, which shows a woman that looks like Paige in the background. Apparently this is Sasha Banks, not Paige, but the rumors continue. WWE is doing a zombie-themed photoshoot backstage at RAW and apparently this is Sasha done up for the shoot. Below is a teaser for the shoot and a clip of the video that started the speculation:
Correct me if I'm wrong but I'm sure that looks like Paige! Just saw it on @WWE snapchat! #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/7p7x0KiIzI— Benjamin Thompson (@MoneyBenjamin) July 31, 2017
So, who ? @SashaBanksWWE or @RealPaigeWWE ?— KingSteevenBaby ? (@SteevenPlayer17) July 31, 2017
Please, help.#SashaBanks #Paige #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/hoeUAm4clR
In this picture it may look like Paige but it's actually Sasha no idea what Wwe doing. #RAW pic.twitter.com/0IDtalwtoa— NDN WrestlingPodcast (@NDNPODCAST) July 31, 2017
@KOllomani and @ItsStormm contributed to this article. Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.