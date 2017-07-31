- As seen above, the latest video blog from Noelle Foley features her trip to HBO's Westworld Offsite Experience at the San Diego Comic Con earlier this month.

WWE has a new poll asking fans which Women's Champion is more likely to walk out of SummerSlam with her title. As of this writing, 50% believe RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will retain over Bayley while 50% believe SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi will retain over Natalya.

- As noted, John Cena has landed the lead role in the "Bumblebee" Transformers spinoff movie that comes out on December 21st, 2018. Cena tweeted the following on the role:

One of the most exciting projects I've been fortunate to be a part of. Thrilled to join the #Transformers franchise! https://t.co/hdMUxuMcyA — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 31, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.