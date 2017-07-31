- Above is video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville reacting to tonight's six-man cruiserweight match on RAW, which saw Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander defeat Ariya Daivari, TJP and Tony Nese. Neville says Tozawa's victory doesn't matter because he exists and he's still The King. As noted, this week's WWE 205 Live will see Tozawa vs. Daivari with the winner facing Neville at SummerSlam.
I don't like to list my resume...— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 1, 2017
That's why I go to the ring and explain through my actions. #SummerSlam #NeverLied #B2R
- Below is a clip from WWE Studios' "Pure Country, Pure Heart" movie with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and country music icon Willie Nelson. The movie will be released tomorrow.
Don't miss @WWE Hall of Famer @ShawnMichaels in @WWEStudios' #PureCountryPureHeart, available TOMORROW! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Au8A96XAB9— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2017
