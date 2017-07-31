- Above is video of WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville reacting to tonight's six-man cruiserweight match on RAW, which saw Akira Tozawa, Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander defeat Ariya Daivari, TJP and Tony Nese. Neville says Tozawa's victory doesn't matter because he exists and he's still The King. As noted, this week's WWE 205 Live will see Tozawa vs. Daivari with the winner facing Neville at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns tweeted the following after tonight's RAW Triple Threat win over Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman. As noted, these three Superstars will do battle with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the August 20th SummerSlam pay-per-view with the title on the line.

I don't like to list my resume...

That's why I go to the ring and explain through my actions. #SummerSlam #NeverLied #B2R — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 1, 2017

- Below is a clip from WWE Studios' "Pure Country, Pure Heart" movie with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and country music icon Willie Nelson. The movie will be released tomorrow.

