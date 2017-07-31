- As noted, Paul Heyman announced on tonight's RAW that he and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be leaving WWE is Lesnar drops the title in the Fatal 4 Way with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam. In the video above, RAW General Manager Kurt Angle talks to Mike Rome about Heyman's announcement and says Lesnar leaving would be a big loss for WWE but he can't worry about that because he has to do what's right for WWE. Angle says he has to pick the right matches and right now the Fatal 4 Way is the best way to go for SummerSlam. Angle says Lesnar might not be champion after SummerSlam and they will have to deal with that when the time comes.

Angle also talks about returning to RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh, saying it was an incredible feeling that reminded him of why he got into the business, and when he won the gold medal in the Olympics. Angle says this was an excitement that he hasn't felt in a long time and it was a huge honor.

- There was no dark main event after RAW went off the air this week. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns in a Street Fight had been advertised. It was announced that WWE will return to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday, December 28th for a SmackDown live event. The pre-sale password is HOLIDAY.

- Below is WWE's latest "Celebrating Champions" video, featuring Special Olympics athlete Justin "JJ" Jones talking to WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior. JJ and his family were in attendance for this week's RAW in Pittsburgh and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

