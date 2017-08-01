Sting recently experimented with Facebook Live on his official Facebook page. While his comments were brief, they were newsworthy nonetheless.

"I can still wrestle," Sting said. "I can still wrestle! I'm just not going to."

Sting worked his last match on September 20, 2015, where he was defeated by Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions. He suffered multiple neck injuries in the bout that were career-ending.

When asked if he would be open to an on-air role on WWE television, similar to what Kurt Angle is doing now, Sting responded:

"Yeah, I might consider something like that," Sting said. "Good to see Kurt back by the way."

