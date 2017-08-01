John Cena's days as a member of the blue brand appear to be coming to an end, at least for the immediate future.
As for live events, Cena is headed to the red brand much sooner. Cena will only be working RAW live events starting this month with one exception - the SmackDown live event on Monday, August 14th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.
Cena is scheduled to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, with the winner facing WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam on August 20th.
