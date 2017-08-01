John Cena's days as a member of the blue brand appear to be coming to an end, at least for the immediate future.

We mentioned over the weekend that Cena, who is currently billed as "a free agent," is scheduled for his first RAW pay-per-view since the Draft last year with WWE No Mercy at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, September 24th. Cena will actually stop working SmackDown televised events with the SummerSlam go-home show on Tuesday, August 15th. After that, he is only scheduled to work Monday Night RAW tapings and RAW pay-per-views.

As for live events, Cena is headed to the red brand much sooner. Cena will only be working RAW live events starting this month with one exception - the SmackDown live event on Monday, August 14th at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA.

Cena is scheduled to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, with the winner facing WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam on August 20th.

