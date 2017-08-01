Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH as the road to SummerSlam continues.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura to clash in dream match for SummerSlam WWE Title opportunity

* Kevin Owens challenges United States Champion AJ Styles

* Naomi & Becky Lynch join forces for tag team action

* Chad Gable looks to break out against Rusev

* Will The Fashion Police finally crack the case?

