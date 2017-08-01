Earlier today was Day 10 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Above is Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi's G1 match from 2015. Here are the full results:

Yoshi-Hashi defeated Bad Luck FaleZack Sabre Jr. defeated Togi MakabeTomohiro Ishii defeated Yuji NagataTetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

Non-Tournament Matches

Michael Elgin and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Shota Umino

Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Desperado defeated Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Hirai Kawato

Sanada and Bushi defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay

EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kenny Omega and Chase Owens

Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano defeated Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi

Current Standings

Block A

Hiroshi Tanahashi 8

Tetsuya Naito 8

Zack Sabre Jr. 8

Tomohiro Ishii 8

Hirooki Goto 6

Bad Luck Fale 6

Togi Makabe 6

Kota Ibushi 6

YOSHI-HASHI 4

Yuji Nagata 0

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 10

Kenny Omega 8

EVIL 8

SANADA 6

Minoru Suzuki 6

Michael Elgin 4

Tama Tonga 4

Juice Robinson 2

Toru Yano 2

Satoshi Kojima 0

The next show is on August 2 at 5:30am ET, here is the full show:

* Kenny Omega vs. EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Michael Elgin vs. Toru Yano

* SANADA vs. Juice Robinson

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay and Togi Makabe

* El Desperado, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale

* Hirai Kawato and Yuji Nagata vs. Tiger Mask and Kota Ibushi

* Shota Umino and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Ren Narita and Katsuya Kitamura

