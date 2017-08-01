Earlier today was Day 10 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. Above is Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi's G1 match from 2015. Here are the full results:
Yoshi-Hashi defeated Bad Luck Fale
Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Togi Makabe
Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yuji Nagata
Tetsuya Naito defeated Hirooki Goto
Kota Ibushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
Non-Tournament Matches
Michael Elgin and Jushin Thunder Liger defeated Katsuya Kitamura and Shota Umino
Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Desperado defeated Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Hirai Kawato
Sanada and Bushi defeated Juice Robinson and David Finlay
EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi defeated Kenny Omega and Chase Owens
Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano defeated Tama Tonga and Yujiro Takahashi
Current Standings
Block A
Hiroshi Tanahashi 8
Tetsuya Naito 8
Zack Sabre Jr. 8
Tomohiro Ishii 8
Hirooki Goto 6
Bad Luck Fale 6
Togi Makabe 6
Kota Ibushi 6
YOSHI-HASHI 4
Yuji Nagata 0
Block B
Kazuchika Okada 10
Kenny Omega 8
EVIL 8
SANADA 6
Minoru Suzuki 6
Michael Elgin 4
Tama Tonga 4
Juice Robinson 2
Toru Yano 2
Satoshi Kojima 0
The next show is on August 2 at 5:30am ET, here is the full show:
* Kenny Omega vs. EVIL
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Michael Elgin vs. Toru Yano
* SANADA vs. Juice Robinson
* Jushin Thunder Liger and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. David Finlay and Togi Makabe
* El Desperado, Taichi, and Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito
* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Bad Luck Fale
* Hirai Kawato and Yuji Nagata vs. Tiger Mask and Kota Ibushi
* Shota Umino and Tomoyuki Oka vs. Ren Narita and Katsuya Kitamura
