Thanks to Bilal Moar for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Fort Wayne, Indiana:

* Sin Cara and Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan and Aiden English

* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

* Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

* Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over The Usos and Breezango

* John Cena defeated Rusev in a Street Fight

