- Above is video of Roman Reigns talking to Mike Rome after his win over Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman on last night's RAW. Regarding momentum going into the SummerSlam Fatal 4 Way with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Reigns believes he has it all now. Reigns says there can only be one winner, one man on top and we saw who that was on RAW. Reigns says he doesn't like to brag or list his resume, he just tries to show the people what he's all about and that's what he does every night.
- Emma, who worked last night's WWE Main Event tapings against Mickie James, wrote the following as she continues to campaign for RAW TV time:
Sitting backstage watching #RAW Pittsburgh... Heard the crowd was pretty good during Mainevent tho! ?? #GiveEmmaAChance #PushEmma (Not Emna) pic.twitter.com/kWhAHXgrK0— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) August 1, 2017
