- Above is the WWE Network Spotlight for August 2017 with Charly Caruso looking at content coming to the platform this month, including the SummerSlam pay-per-view with a special start time of 7pm EST. There's also a new "Table For 3" with Sean Waltman, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, another "Table For 3" with Hall of Famers Sting, Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat, Bring It To The Table, The Mae Young Classic and more.

Has The Brian Kendrick pushed Gentleman Jack Gallagher to his limit? For weeks, The Brian Kendrick has been berating Gentleman Jack Gallagher and hurling verbal assaults to get inside the British Superstar's head. The Man with a Plan has impersonated Gallagher, mercilessly beaten down an ambitious competitor hailing from Gallagher's home of Manchester, UK – all because he believes that underneath the three-piece suit, umbrella and fancy mustache, Gallagher is just another run-of-the-mill competitor. Kendrick believes his indignation with Gallagher is righteous and that his nemesis' personality dishonors the hard-work and dedication of Superstars like Kendrick. However, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion may have finally pushed Gallagher over the edge – seemingly exactly what Kendrick wants. Last week on WWE 205 Live, Kendrick transformed a picture of Gallagher into a clown, expressing his true feelings for the British gentleman. Rather than exchange words, Gallagher decided it was time for action and charged the ring. However, the sly Kendrick escaped through the crowd with a smile on his face, potentially executing his plan to perfection. Will Gallagher once again confront Kendrick? What is The Man with a Plan's end goal for Gentleman Jack?

- Two rumored title matches for the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from Brooklyn are Jason Jordan vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz plus Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus. Below are videos from last night's RAW with Jordan on MizTV and the tag team champions beating down Rollins & Ambrose after Rollins defeated Sheamus in singles action.

