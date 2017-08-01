- "Worldwide Desperado" Sami Callihan, f.k.a. Solomon Crowe in NXT, is confirmed for the Thursday October 5th MLW: One-Shot event at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando, FL. Callihan posted the disturbing video above where he promises to redefine violence when he enters the MLW ring on October 5th. You can purchase tickets for the event at mlw.eventbrite.com. More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks at MLW.com.

MLW One-Shot is an all ages event. After the live MLW wrestling event, there will be an after party featuring a live DJ, bottle service and more. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of "Golden Ticket" VIP Packages also available.

- As noted, WWE Tough Enough III winner Matt Cappotelli has brain cancer. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help Matt and his family pay for upcoming treatments. As of this writing, almost $12K has been donated, and they're hoping to raise $500K total. You can help donate by clicking here.

- GFW sent us the following press release regarding this weekend's GFW live events in New York:

Global Force Wrestling Announces Updates To Impact Live Events In New York On August 4-5, Including Rare, 5-Pack Trading Card Set NASHVILLE – The first-ever five-pack trading card set released by Global Force Wrestling (GFW) will be distributed to all fans attending the Impact Live Event this Saturday, August 5, in New York City – and collecting insiders have already said that the set will be highly sought-after, extremely rare and hard-to-find. Saturday's Impact Live Event action will be held at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George, home of the Staten Island Yankees, starting at 6 p.m. ET, with the gates opening to the general public at 5 p.m. ET. An exclusive pre-show meet-and-greet with select talent kicks off at 4 p.m. ET for Price Level 1 and 2 ticket holders. GFW officials announced today that the five-pack trading card set will include Bobby Lashley, EC3, "Cowboy" James Storm, Allie and unified GFW/Impact Tag Team Champions New York City's Own The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz). All five cards will be must-have collectibles for wrestling fans, collecting insiders said. The Impact Live Event tour kicks off in the New York Tri-State Area, the night prior – this Friday, August 4, at The Sports Arena in the town of St. James on Long Island, starting at 8 p.m. ET – marking the first-ever live events for the new-look GFW. The Friday night show also marks GFW's Suffolk County Long Island debut. The pre-show VIP talent meet-and-greet for Price Level 1 and 2 ticket-holders starts at 6 p.m. In addition, GFW officials confirmed that Lucha Libre AAA star John Hennigan (known as Johnny Mundo in Lucha Underground and formerly John Morrison in WWE) will compete at both shows in six-man Main Event match. Joining Hennigan as special guests for the New York live events are Taya Valkyrie, an international superstar who has shined in AAA, and Mexico's own Drago. Both live events also feature GFW/Impact Wrestling mainstays, such as Lashley, EC3, Low-Ki, Cowboy James Storm, Unified GFW/Impact Knockouts Champion Sienna, Eli Drake, Eddie Edwards and many more. "We are excited for the Impact Live Events this Friday and Saturday in the New York City area," said Jeff Jarrett, GFW Chief Creative Officer. "I know the fans will be very excited to see the GFW stars in New York and also stars from around the world, including Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and Crash Lucha, plus local independent promotions. These Impact Live Events will truly be global events." The Impact Live Events in New York will also feature Impact Grand Champion Moose, reigning X-Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, and others, including Trevor Lee, Braxton Sutter, Mario Bokara, Fallah Bahh, New York's own, KM, and more live in action.

