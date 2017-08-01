Enzo Amore reportedly being kicked off a tour bus by Roman Reigns was a topic of conversation on the latest episode of Bring it to the Table on the WWE Network. John "Bradshaw" Layfield explained the history of wrestlers getting booted from tour buses and the concept behind wrestler's court.

"Yes, there's been a history of this," said Bradshaw. "It's called wrestler's court, it's to mediate conflicts. Undertaker was the judge, I was the prosecuting attorney, either Godfather or Kane was the bailiff. Sometimes you circumvented court completely and just threw them out of the locker room or threw them off buses. Miz was one of those, which by the way, not me. Given credit for it because of storyline reasons. But we also had ring announcers, we've had commentators, we've had talent thrown out of locker rooms in the past."

Dave Meltzer broke the news in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Amore was kicked off a tour bus by Roman Reigns and then given the "Miz treatment" where he wasn't allowed to dress in the locker room. Amore was reportedly unhappy with being broken up from Big Cass in storyline.

"Now here's what's bad about it. Most of those guys - except for Miz, Miz is the only one - never made it," continued Bradshaw. "Once the locker turned against these guys - they were sprayed with human repellent or whatever - they never made it. So the odds are completely against Enzo. Now I think he's very talented, I've had a good working relationship with him but apparently there's a lot of problems with him and the rest of the world."

