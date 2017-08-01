Yesterday, ROH announced Kenny Omega would have his first IWGP US Championship defense in the U.S. at Global Wars: Chicago on Sunday, October 15 in Villa Park, Illinois at the Odeum Expo Center. They have since sent out a correction that while Omega will be appearing at the same show, there's no confirmation at this time that the U.S. Championship will be defended. Here's the full statement:

"Ring of Honor issues a correction Tuesday Morning regarding yesterday's announcement for the Global Wars event in Chicago. It was announced in error that Kenny Omega would be defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. However, at this time, there is no confirmation on the US title being defended on October 15th. Nonetheless, it is indeed confirmed that Kenny Omega will be competing at this event, as well as the Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Cody, and many other stars from NJPW and ROH in what will be a very special night for Chicago. Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (8/2/17) at 10AM ET for Ringside Members and Friday morning (8/4/17) at 10AM ET for the general public. Stay tuned to rohwrestling.com for more updates and information regarding the Global Wars tour and other great Ring of Honor events to come."

Omega participated in an 8-man single elimination tournament last month at the NJPW G1 Special in Long Beach, California for the IWGP U.S. Championship. He was able to defeat Tomohiro Ishii in the finals to become the inaugural champion.

