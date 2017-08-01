- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's RAW, topped by Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat match.
- Alfred Konuwa's latest column at Forbes looks at the rumored post-SummerSlam shakeup and the possibility of main roster wrestlers being moved to NXT. Konuwa looked at seven wrestlers that could benefit from a move to NXT, including Sami Zayn, Emma and Aiden English.
- Kurt Angle's family was backstage for last night's RAW in their hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle and his storyline long-lost son, Jason Jordan, kept kayfabe alive and posted the photo below on social media:
Family time in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/q7XjPEH0Pw— Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) August 1, 2017
