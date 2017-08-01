- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's RAW, topped by Roman Reigns defeating Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat match.

- You can save 20% off titles and 30% off tees at WWEShop.com by clicking here and using promo code TITLESANDTEES Some exclusions apply, including the New Day Tag Title belt, the UK Championship Title belt, select new arrivals, etc.

- Alfred Konuwa's latest column at Forbes looks at the rumored post-SummerSlam shakeup and the possibility of main roster wrestlers being moved to NXT. Konuwa looked at seven wrestlers that could benefit from a move to NXT, including Sami Zayn, Emma and Aiden English.

- Kurt Angle's family was backstage for last night's RAW in their hometown of Pittsburgh. Angle and his storyline long-lost son, Jason Jordan, kept kayfabe alive and posted the photo below on social media:

My wife and kids! What a night in Pittsburgh. #itstrue #family #missingKyraAndKody #lovemyfamily A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.