Source: PWInsider

- In a video posted today on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's YouTube Channel, his favorite moments from Ballers on HBO are shown.

- The legendary Terry Funk has not wrestled his last match.

Funk, now 73, is advertised to wrestle on Sept. 23 for Big Time Wrestling in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

For the first time ever, Funk will team with The Rock N' Roll Express, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson. Their opponents in a six-man tag team match are Jerry "The King" Lawler, Doug Gilbert and Brian Christopher. Click here for details on the event.

According to PWInsider.com, Funk has not made any wrestling-related appearances since last September when health issues forced him to leave a wrestling show early.

- WWE Shop has released a new Charlotte Flair Authentic T-Shirt, as seen below. Just a reminder that you can save 20% off titles and 30% off tees at WWE Shop by clicking here and using promo code TITLESANDTEES. Some exclusions apply, including the New Day Tag Title belt, the UK Championship Title belt, select new arrivals, etc.

Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.