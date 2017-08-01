- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. This episode features Cena's 2013 Maserati GranTurismo C-MC Stradale.
- Sin Cara tweeted this photo showing off a new style of mask he's been wearing at recent WWE live events:
Thank you #WWEDetroit for an amazing night! Gracias a todos por su cariño! @wweespanol @WWE #FollowTheFaceless @WWE_es #TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/b2RqVv0PAF— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) July 30, 2017
