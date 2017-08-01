As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time ever. The winner will go on to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

Multiple backstage sources at today's SmackDown tapings are reporting that the plan is for Jinder to defend against Nakamura at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider . This indicates that Cena will lose to Nakamura on tonight's show.

Bet Wrestling also noted to us this afternoon that there has been a line move in favor of Nakamura for tonight. This makes Nakamura a huge favorite at -530, compared to Cena, who is an underdog at +350.

Stay tuned for more news going into tonight's SmackDown and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

