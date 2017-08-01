It would appear that Brandi Rhodes is gone from Global Force Wrestling.

The promotion recently updated its roster section on ImpactWrestling.com and she is no longer listed as an active Knockout. She is also not listed in the Alumni section since her profile was deleted altogether.

Rhodes has not addressed her status with Global Force Wrestling.

Rhodes, who joined the promotion last September, was last seen on Impact Wrestling in April, competing in a Knockouts #1 Contender Gauntlet Battle Royal.

Rhodes is now wrestling for Ring of Honor's Women of Honor Division. She made her ROH debut last Saturday at a television taping in Concord, North Carolina, where she teamed up with Sumie Sakai against Mandy Leon and Jenny Rose.

It was a memorable night for Rhodes since her husband, ROH World Champion "The American Nightmare" Cody, also wrestled on the show. She also paid tribute to the late Dusty Rhodes by wearing polka dots.

A night to remember @ringofhonor ...finally able to show family pride and it feels good. I do belong. Thank you ???? #RHODES (?? @RWJ22) ???? pic.twitter.com/uDoIrRk41C — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 30, 2017

