- As noted, there's speculation on UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg facing Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam after the two had a recent Twitter exchange. Cyborg even tweeted the challenge to Triple H after her title win at UFC 214 on Saturday night. Cathy Kelley looks at the potential match and reactions in this new video.
- Below are videos from Monday's SmackDown live event with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Carmella reacting to the tag team match that will take place tonight:
EXCLUSIVE: Last night in #WWEFortWayne, @NatbyNature & @CarmellaWWE learned they will face @BeckyLynchWWE & @NaomiWWE TONIGHT on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/iCYpqZqusC— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2017
Last night in #WWEFortWayne, #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE & @BeckyLynchWWE had a message for @NatbyNature & @CarmellaWWE! pic.twitter.com/GtUEVAczdA— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2017
