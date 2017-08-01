- As noted, there's speculation on UFC Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg facing Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam after the two had a recent Twitter exchange. Cyborg even tweeted the challenge to Triple H after her title win at UFC 214 on Saturday night. Cathy Kelley looks at the potential match and reactions in this new video.

- Below are videos from Monday's SmackDown live event with SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Carmella reacting to the tag team match that will take place tonight:

