Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's SmackDown, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

Please help spread word of tonight's coverage. Twitter users, please share this page by clicking the 'Share' button below:

Tweet

Keep hitting REFRESH on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up with hype for the WWE United States Title match and the big #1 contenders match.

- We're live from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by JBL and Byron Saxton.

WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

We go right to the ring and out comes new WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. Kevin Owens is out next for his rematch.

Greg Hamilton does formal ring introductions before the bell. Fans chant AJ as the bell rings and they lock up. Owens with a headlock. They trade holds and go back & forth. Owens drops AJ with a shoulder for a 2 count. They go on and run the ropes but Owens avoids a dropkick. Owens ends up sending AJ out to the floor as fans boo. Owens follows and hits a clothesline on the floor. Owens talks trash and looks down at AJ as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens drops AJ with a boot for another 2 count. Owens takes his time with AJ, allowing AJ to connect with a dropkick. AJ turns it around and hits chops in the corner now. AJ keeps control and drops a big knee for a 2 count as Owens grabs the bottom rope.

AJ keeps control and hits a suplex for a 1 count. AJ stomps away in the corner now while Owens is down. Owens looks to turn it around but AJ gets boots up in the corner. Owens avoids a Phenomenal Forearm and goes to the floor for a breather. AJ launches himself from the ring to the floor, taking Owens down with a forearm.

AJ charges but Owens side-steps and sends AJ into the barrier. Owens with a corner cannonball against the barrier. Owens grabs AJ and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Styles is making a comeback. Styles with the fireman's carry neckbreaker for a 2 count. Owens blocks a Styles Clash. AJ charges but gets dumped to the apron. AJ with a shot to the face. AJ springboards in for another Phenomenal Forearm attempt but Owens avoids it. Owens drops AJ with a superkick for a close 2 count. Owens argues with the referee.

AJ blocks a pop-up powerbomb and gets the Calf Crusher applied but Owens grabs AJ's hair and breaks it with a headbutt. Styles misses from the top. Owens goes for the powerbomb again but AJ slides out and nails a pele kick. Owens blocks a Styles Clash but AJ counters and gets the Calf Crusher applied again. Owens makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold.

Owens ends up hitting two big mule kicks to AJ, sending him to the mat. Owens swings at AJ but the referee gets knocked down. Owens hits a superkick on AJ. Owens looks for another pop-up powerbomb but AJ rolls him up for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

- After the match, AJ's music hits but Owens and JBL are ranting about Owens having his shoulder up. AJ leaves with the title as Owens yells at the referee in the corner. A trainer comes over to check on the ref. Owens continues ranting as we see the controversial pin on the replay.

- We go backstage to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon with ref Mike Chioda. They admit he made a bad call and he's shaken up from the bump. Owens appears and he's furious. Owens sends the referee down and Bryan checks on him. Shane says Owens can't put his hands on an official and his decision stands. Shane gives Owens another title shot at SummerSlam. Owens goes on about how he wants a referee that can do his job at SummerSlam. Bryan suggests Shane be the special referee. Shane nods in approval. Owens says Shane is the most incompetent person here. Shane says he will be referee and Owens can have the match if he wants it. Owens agrees and Shane tells him to go cool off. Owens storms off, still furious.

- Still to come, Cena vs. Nakamura, The Fashion Police and more. We go to commercial.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.