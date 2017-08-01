AJ Styles retained the WWE United States Title over Kevin Owens in the opening match at tonight's SmackDown but the finish included a referee bump and a controversial pin. This led to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon making Owens vs. Styles for SummerSlam with Shane as the special referee.
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
John Cena or Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
