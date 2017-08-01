- Ringside Collectibles posted these videos of Noelle Foley playing "Guess That Wrestler" with fans at the San Diego Comic Con last week, and getting cosplayers to cut promos for WrestleMania.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Cleveland saw Luke Harper defeat Viktor of The Ascension.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal wrote the following today on Instagram to mark one year since his WWE return. Jinder returned on the August 1st, 2016 RAW from Atlanta and defeated former 3MB partner Heath Slater to earn a RAW contract. He is now the 50th WWE Champion in history and is more than 70 days into his reign, which is his first title run of any kind in WWE.

Exactly one year ago I made my return to @WWE ... 10 months later I became WWE Champion ... And one year from now I plan on still being WWE Champion ... All Hail The Modern Day Maharaja ... #WWE

