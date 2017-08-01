Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10:00pm EST. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Recap of Akira Tozawa and Ariya Daivari's feud kicks off tonight's show.

- Corey Graves and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show and previews some of tonight's matches including Gran Metalik vs. Tony Nese, along with Akira Tozawa and Ariya Daivari's number one contender match.

The Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher

As Kendrick heads to the ring, he's got a mic, calls him a clown, and says he will rid 205 Live of him. He's going to send Jack back to the circus. Jack immediately drops Kendrick with punches, knees, and headbutts. Gallagher is stomping the heck out of Kendrick over and over again as Kendrick lays partly on the apron. The referee calls for the bell! Gallagher doesn't stop though as he throws Kendrick into the barricade and the side of the ring. Kendrick dives across the barricade and scatters to the back.

Winner: The Brian Kendrick via DQ

- Backstage, Rich Swann and Mustafa Ali are playing WWE 2K17, in strolls TJ Perkins to talk to Swann. Ali exits the segment. Swann thinks TJP is always trying to be better than him, like it's an obsession. TJP just says it's about friendly competition, but Swann thinks it's more than that.

Tony Nese vs. Gran Metalik

Nese does his usual taunting as he comes out to the ramp and WWE shows a backstage promo with Metalik. Metalik goes to work right off the bat putting Nese to the mat and then taunting his opponent with some flexing. Nese gets tossed to the outside as Metalik goes for a dive, but gets caught up on the apron. Nese off the ropes and slides under Metalik to the floor just as Metalik takes to the sky with a moonsault to the floor! Amazing timing with that move! Nese is able to slow things down with some strikes as he sets his opponent up on the top rope, Nese gets knocked off, Metalik with a cross body splash, goes for a pin, two-count. Metalik is holding his abdomen now from Nese's offense. Metalik walks the ropes a bit and drops the elbow. Metalik eventually finds himself down in the corner, Nese with a big running knee to the face, pin, 1-2-3. Great showing by Metalik, crowd completely quiet for Nese's win.

Winner: Tony Nese via Pinfall

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes talks with Neville and asks who he wants to see win tonight. He responds the answer to that is obvious, Tozawa and Titus O'Neil has been a thorn in his side for quite some time and they are like an infection. Daivari is someone he barely knew existed until Daivari made the fatal error in disrespecting his King. The answer is he doesn't "hope" anyone wins, he doesn't care, because they will lose at SummerSlam and kneel to the King of the Cruiserweights.

Ariya Daivari vs. Akira Tozawa

Daivari gets on the mic and tells the crowd the stakes of this match are higher than any of them can comprehend. He gives a shout out to another Iranian Olympian, saying he fights for the pride of an entire nation and at SummerSlam he will be the next Cruiserweight Champion. Tozawa asked Titus to not be ringside for this match. Big chops from Tozawa to start the match, crowd gets the "Ah!" chants going. More strikes from Tozawa, kicks, chops, standing senton. Daivari rolls to the outside, and Tozawa hits the ropes, but Daivari jumps back in the ring and drops his opponent. Action heads back out to the floor as Daivari sends Tozawa - injured shoulder first - into the ring post and then to the barricade. Daivari throws Tozawa down near the ramp and runs back into the ring, hoping for a count-out win. Tozawa runs back in and just beats the ten count. Daivari continues to focus on the shoulder, crowd is pretty silent for this one with boos here and there when they get taunted.

Tozawa really selling the injury as he screams in pain as the shoulder continues to get battered. Submission on Tozawa in the middle of the ring, all the momentum is in Daivari's favor as he goes for multiple pins, but can only get two. Tozawa grounded, Daivari with a splash from the top rope and misses! Tozawa with a sudden burst of energy, spinning kicks, suplex, shining wizard, pin, two. Up to the top rope goes Tozawa, Daivari kicks him down, frog splash by Daivari, pin, two! Big kicks sends Daivari to the apron, knocked down to the floor, Tozawa with a nice suicide dive and immediately throws his opponent back in the ring. He goes up to the top and lands a massive diving senton, goes for the pin and gets the 1-2-3!

Winner: Akira Tozawa via Pinfall and becomes the number one contender

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.